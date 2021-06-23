‘Outlander’ Actor Cesar Domboy to Star in Steven Knight’s ‘SAS: Rogue Heroes’

Outlander actor César Domboy has landed a supporting role in Steven Knight‘s (Peaky Blinders) new six-part drama series, SAS: Rogue Heroes.

Based on Ben Macintyre’s best-selling book of the same name, the series focuses on how Britain’s Special Forces unit was formed under extraordinary circumstances in World War Two. The action revolves around an eccentric young officer named Stirling, who is hospitalized after a training exercise goes wrong. Disillusioned with traditional commando units, Sterling comes up with a radical plan that goes against all accepted modern warfare rules.

The story follows Sterling as he fights for permission to recruit the toughest, boldest, and brightest soldiers for a small undercover unit with the aim of causing chaos and disruption behind enemy lines. More rebels than soldiers, Stirling’s team are every bit as complicated, flawed and reckless as they are astonishingly brave and heroic.

Domboy is best known for his recurring role as Fergus Claudel Fraser in the Starz television drama Outlander. He’s also appeared in movies such as The Walk and Up For Love and is set to star in Amazon’s first French Original movie Le Bal Des Folles. The rising French actor will star alongside Connor Swindells (Sex Education), Jack O’Connell (The North Water), Alfie Allen (Game Of Thrones), Sofia Boutella (Modern Love), and Dominic West (The Wire).

All six episodes of SAS: Rogue Heroes will be directed by The Serpent‘s Tom Shankland, with Karen Wilson, Martin Haines, and Emma Kingsman-Lloyd serving as producers for Kudos. Tommy Bulfin produces for the BBC and Stephen Smallwood is also a producer.

“I’m really excited to be gathering together the very best of a new generation of British and International talent to tell this remarkable story,” Knight said. “The people who are depicted and who did such extraordinary things were young, in their 20s, and we have made a conscious decision to cast people of the same age.”

He added: “We enter this project with a spirit of adventure and believe our young and talented actors will do justice to this period of history.”