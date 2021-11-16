‘Succession’ Star Brian Cox to Make Directorial Film Debut

Brian Cox, best known as the brash media mogul Logan Roy on HBO‘s Succession, is set to make his directorial film debut with Glenrothan, a story about two estranged brothers reuniting in their birth land.

Set in Cox’s home country of Scotland, the film sees the siblings reunite 40 years after their mother’s funeral, which saw a violent falling out with their father, leading to the younger brother leaving home for America. Now, they are both back in the Scottish Highlands, in the village that is home to the family business — the Glenrothan Distillery.

Scottish actor and writer David Ashton (McLevy) is behind the project, which was co-written with award-winning screenwriter Jeff Murphy (Hinterland). It was co-developed by Lionsgate and Nevision.

“Glenrothan is my homage to the elements that make Scotland such an extraordinary country, where vibrancy and majesty of the land is expressed through passion and desire — balanced by the Scot’s deep-rooted humor and grasp of the absurd,” said Cox (via Variety). “I want to make a film which combines all the elements, to show my own deep love for the homeland.”

As well as directing, Cox will also star in the film. This marks the second time the Emmy and Golden Globe-winning actor has stepped behind the camera; he previously directed an episode of HBO prison drama Oz in 2000.

“Glenrothan was conceived with Brian in mind,” said Nevision creative director Neil Zeiger. “Without question, he is one of the most powerful actors of his generation. However, having worked with him in front of the camera, I knew that his extensive knowledge and vision would elevate the film even further were he to also direct the movie.”

Cox is currently starring in the third season of Succession; his previous credits include NBC sitcom Frasier, BBC’s War & Peace, NBC’s The Slap, and HBO’s Deadwood.