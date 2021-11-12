Will Ferrell, Paul Rudd in ‘Shrink,’ All-Star ‘Red Notice’ Caper, Disney+ Day Bonanza (‘Home Sweet Home Alone,’ ‘Simpsons’ Short and More), Lifetime’s Holiday Movie Deluge

Starry streaming highlights on a busy Friday include Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd teaming in the seriocomic The Shrink Next Door for Apple TV+, and Dwayne Johnson joined by Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot for Netflix’s comic caper Red Notice. A rival streamer declares Friday as Disney+ Day with a bushel of premieres, including a new Home Alone movie. Lifetime kicks off its “It’s a Wonderful Lifetime” series of new holiday movies, 35 in all through Christmas.

APPLE TV +

The Shrink Next Door

Series Premiere

Pairing Will Ferrell with Paul Rudd as an insecure pushover and his opportunistic psychiatrist sounds like the stuff of a great buddy comedy—but this fact-based cautionary tale, inspired by a podcast, is a darker study of a warped, one-sided friendship. Ferrell is terrific as a mensch who allows the affable but greedily manipulative Dr. Ike (Rudd, balancing charm with smarm) to take over his life, separating him from his family, including a hypercritical but devoted sister (the great Kathryn Hahn). Entertaining, but deeply unsettling.

Red Notice

Movie Premiere

For pure escapism, this all-star popcorn caper is a sure bet. Dwayne Johnson stars as an FBI profiler who travels the world getting enmeshed in the rivalry between international art thieves played by Deadpool’s hilariously quippy Ryan Reynolds and Wonder Woman Gal Gadot as the gorgeous and elusive “Bishop.” When it ventures into Indiana Jones mode in its elaborate action set pieces, the movie lets you know it’s no accident.

Blue Bloods

10/9c

The long-running police drama is even more of a family affair than usual. Will Hochman returns as prodigal grandson Joe Hill, also in the family police business, who’s seeking revenge after being attacked until Frank (Tom Selleck) tries to talk him down. Frank’s also not too popular with son Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) after he assigns younger brother Jamie (Will Estes) to move in and protect his back after a former gang member puts a hit on Danny.

An Ice Wine Christmas

Movie Premiere 8/7c

Playing catch-up to Hallmark’s ongoing “Countdown to Christmas,” Lifetime kicks off its pre-Thanksgiving “It’s a Wonderful Lifetime” series of holiday films with Fantasy Island’s Roselyn Sánchez as a celebrated wine sommelier who comes home to magical Evergreen, N.Y. for the annual Ice Wine Christmas Festival and harvest. Not to be outdone, Hallmark Channel presents Open by Christmas (8/7c), starring Alison Sweeney in a fable about the discovery of an unopened Christmas card from a high-school secret admirer.

Home Sweet Home Alone

Movie Premiere

The streamer has declared Nov. 12 as “Disney+ Day,” with an avalanche of premieres anchored by a new version of the slapstick movie franchise. Jojo Rabbit’s Archie Yates is Max Mercer, the kid inadvertently left behind to defend his home against a hapless couple (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’s Ellie Kemper and Catastrophe’s Rob Delaney) who try to break in to steal a valuable heirloom.

Among the other Disney+ Day highlights:

The Simpsons in Plusaversary: A new animated short finds TV’s first family of animation interacting with icons from across the Disney universe. Homer and Goofy? A match made in cartoon heaven.

Olaf Presents : Another mashup finds the scene-stealing Frozen snowman putting his own spin on animated classics including The Little Mermaid, The Lion King and Aladdin in a series of animated shorts.

: Another mashup finds the scene-stealing Frozen snowman putting his own spin on animated classics including The Little Mermaid, The Lion King and Aladdin in a series of animated shorts. Ciao Alberto : Pixar’s animated short revisits the world of Luca, focusing on Luca’s pal Alberto as he works as apprentice to one-armed fisherman Massimo.

: Pixar’s animated short revisits the world of Luca, focusing on Luca’s pal Alberto as he works as apprentice to one-armed fisherman Massimo. Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings: The hit Marvel action film makes its streaming premiere.

The World According to Jeff Goldblum: The funky docuseries from the ever-curious Goldblum returns with five new episodes of a second season, featuring explorations of magic (with Penn & Teller as guides), fireworks, monsters, dogs and dance.

