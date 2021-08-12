Disney+ Announces ‘Home Sweet Home Alone’ Starring Ellie Kemper, Rob Delaney & More

Disney+ is bringing back the classic Home Alone franchise with its new original movie from 20th Century Studios, Home Sweet Home Alone, starring Ellie Kemper (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), Rob Delaney (Deadpool 2), and British child actor Archie Yates (Jojo Rabbit) in the Macauley Culkin-esque role. Just in time for the holiday season, the film will be released on the streaming service on Friday, November 12.

“Max Mercer is a mischievous and resourceful young boy who has been left behind while his family is in Japan for the holidays. So when a married couple attempting to retrieve a priceless heirloom set their sights on the Mercer family’s home, it is up to Max to protect it from the trespassers…and he will do whatever it takes to keep them out,” states the film’s description. “Hilarious hijinks of epic proportions ensue, but despite the absolute chaos, Max comes to realize that there really is no place like home sweet home.”

Also joining the cast is Aisling Bea (Living with Yourself), Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live), Timothy Simons (Veep), Pete Holmes (The Secret Life of Pets 2), Ally Maki (Toy Story 4), Chris Parnell (Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues), and original Home Alone actor Devin Ratray.

The screenplay and story come from SNL’s Mikey Day and Streeter Seidell, based on John Hughes’ original Home Alone screenplay. Dan Mazer (Dirty Grandpa) will direct with Jeremiah Samuels (Stuber) executive producing alongside producers Hutch Parker (X-Men: Dark Phoenix) and Dan Wilson (Patriots Day).

Home Sweet Home Alone, Premiere, Friday, November 12, Disney+