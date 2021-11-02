‘The Simpsons’ to Celebrate Disney+ Day With ‘Plusaversary’ Special

The Simpsons are celebrating Disney+ Day on Friday, November 12 with an all-new special, The Simpsons in Plusaversary.

The short sees The Simpsons host a Disney+ Day party where everyone is on the list except Homer. The bash with friends from across the service and music fit for a Disney princess, Plusaversary is Springfield’s event of the year.

This celebration is timed to coincide with the streaming service’s own which marks the anniversary of Disney+’s launch in 2019. Along with The Simpsons, the global day of reveals is expected to unveil details on upcoming projects from the Star Wars and Marvel IP.

The Simpsons in Plusaversary is the third in a series of Disney+ shorts from The Simpsons that highlight the platform’s marquee brands and titles. Previously released shorts included the Star Wars-themed Maggie Simpson in The Force Awakens from Its Nap and Marvel-focused The Good, The Bart, and The Loki.

If you’re all caught up on the shorts, Disney+ is also the prime location to stream The Simpsons‘ library made up of hundreds of episodes. This is just a taste of what streamers can expect from Disney+ Day which offers new content releases, fan experiences, exclusive offers, and more. Some previously announced Disney+ Day details include the streaming release of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, free streaming release of The Jungle Cruise, and the premiere of Home Sweet Home Alone.

Stay tuned for what’s next as the day approaches and catch up with The Simpsons on Disney+ now.

The Simpsons in Plusaversary, Short Premiere, Friday, November 12, Disney+