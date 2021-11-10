Ann Cusack to Guest Star on ‘The Good Doctor’ as Dr. Glassman’s Ex-Wife

The Good Doctor is digging further into Dr. Aaron Glassman’s (Richard Schiff) past, as viewers will soon meet his ex-wife Ilana Reeves, played by none other than The Boys actress Ann Cusack. TV Insider has learned that Cusack will guest star in the Monday, November 22 episode, the show’s winter finale.

What brings Ilana onto the canvas? She reaches out to her ex for his expertise in order to help her ailing current husband. However, Aaron is apprehensive to lend aid because he doesn’t want to cause his former spouse any additional pain.

And Dr. Glassman already has plenty on his plate, including his ongoing divorce from Debbie (Sheila Kelly), as well as not being active at the hospital.

Cusack, the sister of John and Joan Cusack, most recently appeared on The Boys as Starlight’s (Erin Moriarty) mother, Donna January. Some of her other TV credits include Castle Rock, Better Call Saul, Tycoon, and Private Practice. In 1998, she played the title role in the short-lived series Maggie, in which she played a woman who goes back to veterinarian school. On the big screen, Cusack appeared as Shirley in A League of Their Own.

