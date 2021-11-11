‘United States of Al’ Sneak Peek: Riley Gets Unsettling News Before Veterans Day (VIDEO)

It’s Veterans Day on the November 11 episode of CBS’s United States of Al, and the gang is focused on one very important thing: food, since many restaurants give free items and/or meals to vets on the holiday that honors them and their service.

For Marine combat veteran Riley Dugan (Parker Young), however, the planning is put on pause when he receives a letter informing him of his disability rating, which considers his mental health. While the reality of Riley’s rating isn’t necessarily happy news (during Season 1, he began seeing a therapist to deal with his PTSD), he also worries about seeing some of his service buddies on the holiday.

As you’ll see in the exclusive clip courtesy of Warner Brothers and CBS, Riley’s buddy and Afghanistan interpreter Al (Adhir Kalyan) is there to help ease his mind as much as possible. Watch the clip above.

