‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 First Look Teases Eleven’s New Life in California (VIDEO)

Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Will (Noah Schnapp), Joyce (Winona Ryder), and Jonathan (Charlie Heaton) are trading in the spooky woods of Hawkins, Indiana for the wide-open spaces of sunny California in an all-new Season 4 teaser for Stranger Things.

As part of Netflix‘s Stranger Things Day celebration, marking the anniversary of Will’s November 6, 1983 disappearance, the first look offers more clues regarding the long-awaited season’s arrival. The trailer is also just one of many announcements being made during the day-long event.

Just over a minute long, the new promo gives fans a peek at the new lives of Eleven and the Byers in the Golden State where she’s adjusting to a seemingly normal routine. “Dear Mike, today is day 185,” Eleven’s narration begins, hinting at the time that’s passed since she’s seen boyfriend Mike (Finn Wolfhard).

“I think I have finally adapted,” she continues. “I even like school now. I have made lots of friends. Even so, I am ready for spring break, mostly because I get to see you.” While the words ring out, Eleven’s storytelling doesn’t match her reality as visuals reveal a darker situation.

Haunted by the loss of Hopper (David Harbour), his influence is shown in a diorama Eleven creates for a class as the display features a familiar cop-like figurine. And although she might be telling Mike she’s making friends, the dynamic between Eleven and her classmates is anything but friendly.

And as fans would expect from the show, any brief respite is quickly followed by chaos. Check out the full revealing teaser, below, and don’t miss Stranger Things when it arrives on Netflix in 2022.

Stranger Things, Season 4, Coming 2022, Netflix