‘Stranger Things’ Teaser Introduces Season 4’s Creepy Creel House (VIDEO)

Get ready to see a whole new side of Hawkins, Indiana. Netflix introduced Stranger Things’ Season 4 setting in a teaser released during the streamer’s TUDUM event on Saturday, September 25.

As seen in the teaser, the fourth season — due for release in 2022 — will feature a new location called the Creel House. “I’m warning you, it is very, very strange,” star Gaten Matarazzo told TUDUM viewers before segueing to the clip.

In the teaser, our Hawkins gang checks out the dilapidated house, with Matarazzo’s Dustin quoting Sherlock Holmes, before everything switches to the Upside Down. Check it out below:

It’s already been more than two years since our last dose of Stranger Things: Season 3 dropped in July 2019. “We’re sorry it’s taking so long to get to you, but everyone here is working really, really hard on this show, and we can’t wait for you to see it,” co-creator Ross Duffer said this June as he and brother, co-creator Matt Duffer, introduced some of the new faces coming in the fourth season.

Those new characters include Vickie (played by Anne with an E’s Amybeth McNulty), whose character description teases that she’s “a cool, fast-talking band nerd who catches the eye of one of our beloved heroes.” Myles Truitt, meanwhile, will play Hawkins basketball star Patrick, who “has friends, talent, and a good life… until shocking events send his life spiraling out of control.”

Regina Ting Chen is also joining the cast as popular guidance counselor Ms. Kelly, who “ cares deeply for her students—especially those struggling the most.” And Grace Van Dien will play the role of Hawkins High student Chrissy. As lead cheerleader, Chrissy is the most popular girl in school. “But beneath the seemingly perfect surface lies a dark secret.”

For Netflix’s 2021 TUDUM event — billed as a “global fan event” and named after its intro sound effect — the streaming giant assembled more than 100 stars to introduce trailers, clips, and announcements for more than 100 series, films and specials. The event kicked off at noon/11a Central today, Saturday, September 25, and is streaming on YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, and Twitter.

