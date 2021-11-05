’12 Dates of Christmas’ Returns With 3 New Singles Seeking ‘Holidates’ (VIDEO)

To anyone who has struggled to find a date for their numerous holiday functions, HBO Max has the perfect dating show for you. 12 Dates of Christmas is back for Season 2 with three new singles looking for the perfect guy or gal to bring along for their family festivities. Kicking off the official start of the season, the show’s sophomore outing debuts on the streaming service on Thanksgiving, November 25.

Narrated by Natasha Rothwell (HBO’s Insecure, The White Lotus), 12 Dates of Christmas follows three singles (Amanda Grace, Danny, and Markelle) as they “escape to a stunning winter wonderland, each searching for someone special to bring home for the holidays, “reads the season’s description. “Season 2 will spice up the festive season with even more dating drama, romance, and surprises inside the fantasy lodge.”

“I’m not just taking anybody to meet my family,” says Markelle in the new trailer. Each of the romantic leads is looking for something in particular from their “holidates,” with Markelle in search of the same spark he had with his ex, Danny hoping to find a girl to settle down with, and Amanda Grace seeking a nice girl “who also has a naughty side.”

However, it wouldn’t be a holiday dating show without some drama. “Finding love can be a gift, but it can also be messy,” warns Rothwell in the preview. As the singles compete for the leads’ affections, conflict begins to brew in the cozy winter lodge. “The big question is, who will they bring home for Christmas?”

12 Dates of Christmas, Season 2 Premiere, Thursday, November 25, HBO Max