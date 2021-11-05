Kelly Clarkson Holiday Special ‘When Christmas Comes Around’ Airing on NBC

Kelly Clarkson is bringing seasonal cheer this December with her holiday spectacular, Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around, which will air Wednesday, December 1 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

The special coincides with the release of Clarkson’s new holiday album and will feature new original songs as well as classics, dancing, superstar performances featuring My Band Y’All with a streamlined modern orchestra and remarkable duets.

Guests include Brett Eldredge, Ariana Grande, Jay Leno, Melissa McCarthy, Leslie Odom Jr., Amy Poehler, and, of course, Santa Claus himself. The show will also feature some special everyday heroes with life-changing surprises.

Taking place at Universal Studios Hollywood, the stage will be designed to evoke timeless Christmas themes inspired by the power of song that change the viewers’ point of view — from fantastical worlds of being underneath the tree to a forest lit by the Northern Lights.

“People celebrate the holidays in different ways and that is the inspiration behind the original songs and the curated classics that are featured in this special,” said Clarkson. “No matter what your heart is feeling this holiday season, I hope that this hour brings you joy and happiness exactly where you are.”

Clarkson executive produces the special alongside Alex Duda, while Emmy-winner Joe Terry is set to direct.

The original music featured in the show comes from Clarkson’s ninth studio album When Christmas Comes Around. The 15-track record sees the American Idol winner reunite with long-time collaborators Jason Halbert, Jesse Shatkin, and more for a mix of new songs and Christmas classics. This includes the duet “Santa, Can’t You Hear Me” with Ariana Grande, the ballad “Merry Christmas (to the One I Used to Know),” and the upbeat “Glow” featuring Chris Stapleton.

