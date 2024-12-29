Everyone dreams of winning big when they go on The Price Is Right, which is exactly what TikTok star Kate Steinberg did when she appeared recently on the CBS game show. Steinberg went on the show hosted by Drew Carey and walked away with a brand-new car. After celebrating on stage, Kate FaceTimed her fiancé Chad Savage to tell him the good news.

Unfortunately, Savage didn’t believe his fiancée. “Did you win something? No, you didn’t,” he said during the FaceTime call which is now posted on his own TikTok account. “See, you mess with me too much. You’re like the boy who cried wolf. Alright, show me the car.”

Turns out Steinberg was the boy who cried legitimately. Savage’s TikTok swaps from the FaceTime call to him sitting on the couch and watching shock as Steinberg wins the car on TV. “She wasn’t messing with me,” he captioned the entire video.

Steinberg also posted a video of her win to her 2.6 million TikTok followers, writing, “Pinch me,” which spurred her fans to react with comments like “Screaming” and “I was actually watching thinking I know her! I know her!” Even celeb fan Jenny McCarthy got in on the fun, commenting, “This is awesome! Congrats!”

Savage should know better than to question Steinberg’s penchant for winning on TV shows. That’s how the couple met — on the 2020 Max dating show 12 Dates of Christmas. Steinberg was one of Savage’s suitors, and he got down on one knee in the season finale. He’s been exposing her on TikTok ever since. The couple have also been rewatching their reality show meet-cute on TikTok for their fans.

“This actually makes me really happy,” Chad said in a TikTok video earlier this month while watching Kate’s introduction on the show.

Now will we see videos of them in their new ride?