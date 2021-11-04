‘Wendy Williams Show’ Announces More Guest Hosts As Star Battles Health Issues

The Wendy Williams Show will welcome more guest hosts to the sofa through most of November as Williams continues to recover from recent health complications.

On Wednesday, it was announced that actor and comedian Michael Rapaport will pick up hosting duties the week of November 8, followed by an “all-new hot talk panel” on November 15. Insecure‘s Bill Bellamy will then take over on November 16-17 before Jerry Springer and Steve Wilkos reunite to co-host on November 18-19.

Williams has been recovering from Graves’ disease issues and has yet to appear on the currently airing 13th season of her daytime talk show. “Wendy continues to be under medical supervision and meets with her medical team on a daily basis,” the show announced last month. “She is making progress but is experiencing serious complications as a direct result of Graves’ Disease and her thyroid condition… more time is needed before she is able to return to her live hosting duties.”

Former The View panelist Sherri Shepherd is currently filling in for Williams this week, following on from comedian Whitney Cummings who helmed the show last week. Previous guest hosts include Leah Remini, Devyn Simone, Michael Yo, Bevy Smith, and Elizabeth Wagmeister.

There is currently no word on when Williams will return to the show.

“Wendy is a valued and stalwart member of the Debmar-Mercury family and has been so for 12 years. We want her health to be her top priority,” the show said in a previous statement. “As soon as she’s ready, she will be back in her treasured purple chair. We very much appreciate the respect for Wendy’s privacy, as well as all the good wishes from her fans, station partners and advertisers.”