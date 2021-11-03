‘The Flash’: Fates Collide & Arrowverse Heroes Unite in ‘Armageddon’ Poster (PHOTO)

“Fates collide,” the poster teases, as Arrowverse heroes unite for the five-part special event “Armageddon” kicking off The Flash Season 8.

When the CW drama starts its new run of episodes on Tuesday, November 16, Barry Allen (Grant Gustin), Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton), and the rest of Team Flash will be turning to some old friends for help saving the world when a powerful alien threat comes to Earth under mysterious circumstances.

As previously revealed and glimpsed in the poster below, those returning heroes are: Javicia Leslie’s Ryan Wilder/Batwoman, Brandon Routh’s Ray Palmer/The Atom, Cress Williams’ Jefferson Pierce/Black Lightning, Chyler Leigh’s Alex Danvers/Sentinel, Kat McNamara’s Mia Queen/Green Arrow, and Osric Chau’s Ryan Choi. Also returning are villains Eobard Thawne/Reverse Flash (Tom Cavanagh) and Damien Darhk (Neal McDonough).

It’s going to take everything they have. The 5-episode event begins November 16 on The CW! #TheFlashArmageddon pic.twitter.com/Wle1LA8Wk9 — The Flash (@CW_TheFlash) November 3, 2021

“The Mia we know and love is back, and there were a lot of questions left and a lot of unanswered plotlines and things like that that people have been wondering about — where is Mia and what has she been up to and how has all this affected her story moving forward?” McNamara told TV Insider. “We get some information on that moving forward, as well as, of course, Mia gets roped into the whole Armageddon of it all as it were. … I was so thrilled and impressed and just humbled by the fact that they not only asked me to come back, but that they wrote a story for Mia.”

As glimpsed in the trailer, Mia will be in a cocktail dress in heels for “a good portion of the episode,” she continued. “[That] was very different for Mia, but a lot of fun. Mia’s always a fish out of water wherever she ends up. She’s very much a lone wolf and keeps getting thrown into these situations where she’s just uncomfortable. But now that we have this combination of pre and post-Crisis Mia having her memories back, it’s interesting to see how she is way more comfortable in these situations than she used to be. But it’s still the old Mia as well. So there’s a lot of Oliver [Stephen Amell] still left in her.”

