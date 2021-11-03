‘The Rookie’: Peyton List and James Remar Cast as Tim’s Sister and Father

The Rookie‘s Sergeant Tim Bradford (Eric Winter) is getting some family members as Peyton List (The Tomorrow People) and James Remar (Dexter) are joining the ABC series as his sister and father, respectively.

As first reported by TVLine, List will play Gennifer “Genny” Bradford, who, much like her “baby brother,” is not someone to be messed with. Set to make her first appearance in the eighth episode of the currently airing fourth season, Genny shows up in Los Angeles unannounced to try and convince her brother to repair and sell their father’s house.

Showrunner Alexi Hawley had previously teased the arrival of Tim’s sister, telling TVLine last month, “We will meet Tim’s sister, later into the season. That will shed some light on him in an interesting way….”

In addition to Tim’s sister, fans will also meet his father, Tom Bradford, who is scheduled to appear alongside List and Winter in Episode 9, which is expected to air on December 12. The only details we know about Tom are based on what Tim had said in the past, including when he told Lucy Chen (Melissa O’Neil) that his dad “would tune me up on the regular” when he was a kid.

List (not to be confused with Cobra Kai actress Peyton List) started her career on daytime TV, playing Lucy Montgomery on the CBS soap As the World Turns from 2001 to 2005. She is best known for her lead role in sci-fi dramas Flashforward and The Tomorrow People. She’s also had recurring roles in AMC’s Mad Men, The CW’s Charmed, and as Poison Ivy in Fox’s Gotham. Most recently, she starred as Lieutenant Rizzo in Star Trek: Picard.

Remar is perhaps most known for portraying Harry Morgan, the father of the title character in Showtime’s Dexter. He also starred as Frank Gordon in Gotham from 2016 to 2019 and Peter Gambi in Black Lightning from 2018 to 2021. He most recently appeared in an episode of Shudder’s Creepshow.

The Rookie, Season 4, Sundays, 10/9, ABC