‘Sister Wives’: Kody Brown Shares His ‘Only Regret’ Following Death of Son Garrison

Warning: The following post contains discussions of suicide.

Ahead of Season 19 of Sister Wives and after the death of son Garrison Brown, star Kody Brown is opening up about what he regrets.

“The only regret is just, take advantage of the time,” the TLC reality personality told People in a recent interview. “I want to go out to dinner again. I want to sit down. I want to have a beer. I want [Garrison] to try and make me laugh because he was that way. The only regret is just, gosh, I would just do that more often.”

Garrison, pictured below, one of Kody’s children with ex Janelle Brown, died by suicide in March at 25 years old. Following that tragedy, Kody is saying “yes” more often these days in an effort to avoid similar regrets, he told the magazine.

And Kody, who broke up with three of his four sister wives recently, said he wants everyone in the Brown family to be happy.

“People gravitate to where they’re comfortable, where they have joy and where they have enjoyment,” he explained. “So I just hope that everybody finds happiness. … I hope all my children marry and have children. That’s what I hope. And I hope they find happiness in those places.”

The new season of Sister Wives — premiering tonight, Sunday, September 15, at 10/9c — will chronicle the Browns’ strides toward happiness, as TLC says in a synopsis of the new episodes. “Kody, Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn continue to share a genuine glimpse into the complexities of their relationships, moving forward as best as they can for themselves and one another,” the cable network adds. “Viewers this season will continue to follow along with the Brown family’s triumphs, tribulations, and unimaginable heartbreak.”

If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please contact the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988. If you or a loved one are in immediate danger, call 911.

Sister Wives, Season 19 Premiere, Sunday, September 15, 10/9c, TLC