Hannah Waddingham & Tony Hale Join Star-Studded Cast of ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ on Disney+

Martin Holmes
Comments
Tony Hale and Hannah Waddingham
Amy Sussman/Getty Images; Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for BFI

Disney+’s upcoming Hocus Pocus sequel is expanding, with Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham and The Mysterious Benedict Society‘s Tony Hale joining the star-studded cast.

The streamer made the announcement on Twitter on Sunday, revealing 11 new cast members that will join returning stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy in Hocus Pocus 2, the upcoming sequel to the 1993 family fantasy classic. The streamer also shared a teaser video featuring the sequel’s logo.

Alongside Waddingham and Hale, the new cast members include Whitney Peak (Gossip Girl), Lilia Buckingham (Crown Lake), Belissa Escobedo (Don’t Look Deeper), Sam Richardson (The Tomorrow War), Froy Gutierrez (Teen Wolf), Juju Brener, Taylor Henderson, and Nina Kitchen.

Original Hocus Pocus star Doug Jones (What We Do In The Shadows) will also return for the sequel. Jones played William “Billy” Butcherson in the original film, a former paramour and ex-boyfriend of Winifred Sanderson (Midler). After he was caught cheating on Winifred with her younger sister Sarah (Parker), she poisoned him and sewed his mouth shut.

Anne Fletcher (27 Dresses) is set to direct the sequel after her frequent collaborator Adam Shankman (What Men Want) had to drop out due to scheduling conflicts. However, Shankman will remain on as an executive producer, alongside Ralph Winter. Lynn Harris and Steven Haft also serve as producers on the film.

The original film centers around Halloween-hating teenager named Max Dennison (Omri Katz), who inadvertently resurrects three witches (Midler, Parker, and Najimy) from their temporary death and must risk his life to protect his sister, Dani (Thora Birch). As of writing, Katz and Birch have not been confirmed to appear in Hocus Pocus 2.

'And Just Like That…': Carrie Reunites With Mr. Big (PHOTOS)See Also

'And Just Like That…': Carrie Reunites With Mr. Big (PHOTOS)

Sarah Jessica Parker and Chris Noth are together again for Sex and the City' revival.

Plot details and character information for the sequel remain tight-lipped. However, that hasn’t stopped fans’ excitement. Check out some of the reaction below.

Hocus Pocus 2, Fall 2022, Disney+

Hocus Pocus 2

Hannah Waddingham

Tony Hale