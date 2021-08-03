‘And Just Like That…’: Carrie Reunites With Mr. Big (PHOTOS)

While production on HBO Max’s Sex and the City spinoff And Just Like That… continues in New York City, viewers are getting their first peek at Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Mr. Big’s (Chris Noth) onscreen reunion.

In some recently-snapped behind-the-scenes images the TV loves are back together in the streets of Manhattan. Parker and Noth are just two of the many Sex and the City stars taking part in the series including Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis who reprise their roles as Miranda Hobbes and Charlotte York.

While the actors have been out and about in the city for shooting, these new snapshots of Carrie and Big hint at possible tension between the duo. Donning some refined ensembles one photo sees Big help Carrie across the street, but in another shot, she seems to have a serious conversation with him once parked on the sidewalk.

Few details about the show’s plot have been revealed at this time as And Just Like That… follows Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte as they navigate life and friendship in their fifties. Other stars for the series include newbie Sara Ramírez, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Willie Garson, and Evan Handler.

Stay tuned for additional updates on the ten-episode limited series as production continues in the city. And if you’re itching for a catch-up, binge the entire Sex and the City series on HBO Max ahead of the premiere of And Just Like That….

And Just Like That…, TBA, HBO Max