How ‘The Flash’ Boss Chose Which Arrowverse Characters Would Appear in ‘Armageddon’

It’s the end of the world as we know it, and the Flash is gonna need a lot of help. Good thing Barry Allen (Grant Gustin, above) has a whole Arrowverse to pull from when Season 8 kicks off with a five-part event titled “Armageddon.” The Scarlet Speedster and wife, Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton), face their greatest challenge to date when a psychic alien known as Despero (Tony Curran) arrives in Central City.

“I won’t say exactly why he’s there, but he’s got an agenda that sets the whole thing off,” previews The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace, who has lined up a who’s who of The CW’s superhero shows past and present to lend a hand (below). “These characters were specifically chosen for a reason that actually applies to the story,” he adds, noting that guests won’t just be thrown together for fight sequences. “[They] have really meaty scenes.”

Those include one of his all-time favorite Flash moments, which involves Iris and Batwoman (Javicia Leslie). “I cannot wait for the world to see these two powerful Black women together,” he hints. In addition, Wallace teases that we may see some sparks fly among the costumed crew. “There is some unexpected romance coming your way that I am super excited about.” Our pulses are racing!

The Guest List

Sentinel (Chyler Leigh), Supergirl

Black Lightning (Cress Williams), Black Lightning

Green Arrow (Katherine McNamara), Arrow

Batwoman (Javicia Leslie), Batwoman

Reverse Flash (Tom Cavanagh), The Flash

The Atom (Brandon Routh), DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

Damien Darhk (Neal McDonough), Arrow and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

Ryan Choi (Osric Chau), “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover

The Flash, Season 8 Premiere, Tuesday, November 16, 8/7c, The CW