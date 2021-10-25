‘The Missing’: Peacock Orders Crime Drama From David E. Kelley

Peacock has given a straight-to-series order to The Missing, a new crime drama from David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies, The Undoing).

Serving as a writer and executive producer on the project, Kelley will helm The Missing as series showrunner. The eight-episode hourlong series is a co-production from Keshet Studios and Universal Television and is based on the international best-selling novel The Missing File, the first in a series of books written by Israeli crime writer Dror A. Mishani.

The Missing tells the story of NYPD Detective Avraham Avraham, whose belief in mankind is his superpower when it comes to uncovering the truth. Lead by his deep sense of spirituality and religion, Avraham questions his own humanity when a routine investigation is turned upside down.

“I was riveted by Dror’s novels and the character of Avraham Avraham, and jumped at the opportunity to bring both to life,” Kelley said in a statement about the show. The writer also created ABC’s Big Sky which is based on C.J. Box’s book series The Highway.

“We are incredibly fortunate to bring this series to Peacock audiences led by iconic producer David E. Kelley, who has shepherded some of today’s most buzzworthy dramas,” said Lisa Katz, president of NBCUniversal Television and Streaming’s scripted content. “We’re looking forward to partnering with Keshet Studios alongside Universal Television to bring this compelling, soulful mystery to life.”

Currently, Matthew Tinker, Peter Traugott, Alon Shrutzman, Avi Nir, and Karni Ziv are attached as executive producers with author Dror Mishani, and Kelley. Stay tuned for more as the production gets underway.