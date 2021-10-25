‘Inventing Anna’: Get a First Look at Julia Garner in Shonda Rhimes’ Netflix Series (PHOTOS)

If you’re in the market for a Shondaland fix, look no further than Netflix next year as Shonda Rhimes‘ highly-anticipated series Inventing Anna sets its 2022 premiere. Along with setting the tentative premiere date, Netflix has also unveiled several first look photos at star Julia Garner (Ozark) in her role as Anna Delvey.

Written by creator and showrunner Rhimes with Matt Byrne, Jess Brownell, Abby Ajayi, and Nick Nardini, Inventing Anna is based on Jessica Pressler’s New York Magazine article, “How Anna Delvey Tricked New York’s Party People,” chronicling the rise and eventual fall of the elite figure.

In the series, a journalist with a lot to prove investigates the case of Anna Delvey, an Instagram-legendary German heiress who stole the hearts of New York’s social scene, along with their money. As the story unfolds though, the show will ponder, is Anna New York’s biggest con woman, or is she the portrait of the new American dream?

Throughout the show, Anna and the reporter Vivian (Veep‘s Anna Chlumsky) form a “love-hate bond” that is dark and funny as Anna awaits her trial. Viewers tag along as the reporter fights against to clock to uncover who Anna Delvey is.

Along with Garner and Chlumsky, the series features a slew of talented stars including Succession‘s Arian Moayed as Todd, Scandal alumnus Jeff Perry and Katie Lowes as Lou and Rachel, Anders Holm as Jack, Alexis Floyd as Neff, Anna Deavere Smith as Maud, Terry Kinney as Barry, and Laverne Cox as Kacy.

The series is executive produced by Rhimes with Betsy Beers, Tom Verica, and David Frankel. Meanwhile, Frankel, Verica, Daisy Von Scherler Mayer, Ellen Kuras, and Nzingha Stewart will serve as directors for the series.

Don’t miss out on the drama that’s sure to unfold next year once Inventing Anna arrives on Netflix. In the meantime, stay tuned for updates on an exact premiere date and other sneak peeks as the debut nears.

Inventing Anna, Series Premiere, 2022, Netflix