‘The Morning Show’: Laura Asks Chip About Alex’s Health in Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

Drama is at an all-time high on The Morning Show, and it seems like Julianna Margulies‘ Laura Peterson is stirring the pot on the Apple TV+ hit.

In an exclusive sneak peek from Season 2’s latest episode, “A Private Person,” streaming October 22, Laura questions Chip (Mark Duplass) about Alex’s (Jennifer Aniston) wellbeing. As viewers will recall, the prior episode saw Alex depart Las Vegas before she was able to moderate the democratic debate.

Alex had a bit of a breakdown after seeking out Maggie Brener (Marcia Gay Harden) to question her about the writer’s upcoming book that could be damaging to the image she’s created since uba’s toxic work environment was exposed.

“Hey, how is Alex?” Laura asks Chip, point-blank, in the clip, above.

“I mean, you know, her back is giving her some problems, but it will be okay,” Chip answers, attempting to deviate Laura from further questioning. But the journalist isn’t going to let the conversation dissipate.

“I know she wasn’t doing too well the night before the debate. I just wanted to make sure she was okay,” Laura continues. “Maggie was concerned.”

This tidbit of information appears to be news to Chip as he asks, “Maggie was concerned?”

“She said Alex was in quite a state when she came to her hotel room,” Laura tells Chip who attempts to cover his lack of knowledge on the situation by playing it off as if he knew everything Alex did in Vegas. How will it unfold in the latest episode? Check out the full clip, above, and don’t miss The Morning Show on Apple TV+.

The Morning Show, Season 2, “A Private Person,” Friday, October 22, Apple TV+