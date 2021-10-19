‘Only Murders in the Building’: What Did You Think of the Ending? (POLL)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 1, Episode 10 of Only Murders in the Building, “Open and Shut.”]

Only Murders in the Building has come to an end and a lot went down in the finale installment, “Open and Shut.”

After piecing together that Jan’s been lying to him about her job, Charles (Steve Martin) is approached by Oliver (Martin Short) and Mabel (Selena Gomez) who suggest that Jan was in a relationship with Tim Kono (Julian Cihi) and ultimately poisoned him. The allegation shocks him at first, but after Oliver and Mabel leave to investigate in Jan’s empty apartment, Charles begins to notice certain clues around his apartment that could validate the possibility, including handwritten letters and a specific trash bag brand.

As he ponders these things, Jan knocks on his door and attempts to explain why she lied about being a first chair bassoonist at the symphony. All the while, Jan pours them drinks and hands Charles a cloth to clean up his bloody nose which was still dripping after his trip to the symphony in the prior installment.

Wondering if Charles will drink the liquid, knowing full well that it could be poison, he listens to Jan and seems to take sips. When she notices a cleaning instrument on the table she asks if she left it behind, but Charles clarifies that the item was found in Tim Kono’s apartment. After beating around the bush for some time, Charles reveals he’s been taking “stage sips” and not drinking for fear he’d be poisoned like Tim.

According to Charles, it was the notes that convinced him Jan was the killer and she finally fesses up, but before fans can get too complacent about the situation, Charles begins feeling the effects of the poison that was soaked into the cloth he was using on his face. As Oliver and Mabel discover Jan’s stash of poison, they also find the knife she stabbed herself with to pretend like she was attacked.

Incapacitated by the poison to an extent, Charles listens as Jan reveals she’s going to gas up the Arconia as a way to cover her tracks. When she finally leaves, Charles crawls to the couch unveiling that his phone had captured the entire conversation. Determined to stop her, he manages to wiggle his way to the elevators and gets on one just as Oliver and Mabel return to his apartment to find the aftermath of Jan’s visit.

What proceeds is a hilarious game of elevator tag as Charles keeps missing Mabel and Oliver, but once they finally do convene, the recording is played and they’re all on the same page about Jan’s plan. After securing Charles in Oliver’s dog stroller, the trio heads to the basement where they manage to stop the gas leak Jan was trying to cause and restrain the homicidal woman for the authorities.

Their crime-solving leads to reinstatement as tenants after being voted out of the building the episode prior. Just as things seem to be in order with Oliver repairing his relationship with his son, Charles reconnecting with step-daughter Lucy, and Mabel getting closer to Oscar (Aaron Dominguez), the beautifully built house of cards comes tumbling down.

After sharing a celebratory drink on the roof, Mabel goes down to her apartment, only for alarms to start sounding a few moments later. Looking for their friend, Charles and Oliver discover Mabel leaning over a bloody body that turns out to be none other than landlord Bunny (Jayne Houdyshell).

Having been surprised by the woman, Mabel accidentally stabbed her with her knitting needles, a fantasy that was teased in the first episode of the series. So, where does that leave things? It seems like the murder investigators have wound up being murderers themselves.

What did you think of the ending? Let us know in the comments below and cast your vote in our readers’ poll.

Only Murders in the Building, Season 1, Streaming now, Hulu