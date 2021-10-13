‘B Positive’ Season 2 Sneak Peek: Who Will Share Their Big News First? (VIDEO)

Changes are coming in the sophomore season of CBS comedy B Positive. The first season ended with fun-loving Gina (Annaleigh Ashford) donating a kidney to her high school friend Drew (Thomas Middleditch). What’s the next step for the series, returning Thursday, October 14, assuming everything goes well with the transplant?

First, the action shifts to Gina’s job at the Valley Hills Retirement Community, after some surprise events lead to her taking charge of the place. Therapist Drew begins counseling some of the residents there: Linda Lavin returns as saucy Norma, and will now be joined by Hector Elizando, Ben Vereen, Anna Maria Horsford, Priscilla Lopez, Supernatural‘s Jim Beaver and Jane Seymour in new roles. Also returning for Season 2 will be the group of dialysis patients that Drew (and Gina) befriended in the first season, including nurse Gideon (Darryl Stephens), and Drew’s ex wife, Julia (Sara Rue), and daughter, Maddie (Izzy G.).

See Also 'NCIS' Says Goodbye to Leroy Jethro Gibbs & Mark Harmon After 19 Seasons 'NCIS' just aired the biggest episode of the series, answering the question fans have been wondering about all summer: How much is Mark Harmon going to be in Season 19?

Check out an exclusive clip from the premiere above. Gina and Drew each have some big news to share. She courteously lets him go first, but her excitement may just get the better of her.

B Positive, Season 2 Premiere, Thursday, Oct. 14, 9:30/8:30c, CBS