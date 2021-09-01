‘B Positive’ Adds Jane Seymour, Hector Elizondo, Jim Beaver & More as Recurring Stars

Chuck Lorre‘s comedy B Positive is promoting some of its stars and adding new cast members to its Season 2 mix at CBS.

Along with unveiling a fresh roster of stars, Lorre is also teasing a shift in gears for the show’s storyline. “Having donated a kidney and saved a man’s life, Gina (Annaleigh Ashford) has learned that happiness is in the giving, not the getting,” said executive producer Lorre in a statement to the press.

“She puts this principle to work by trying to improve the lives of the elderly residents of Valley Hills,” Lorre continued, “the assisted living facility where she’s been working. In the meantime, Drew (Thomas Middleditch) is struggling with a strange new feeling. Post-surgery, he’s convinced he’s in love with Gina. It’s complicated.”

Along with Ashford and Middleditch, other returning regulars include Kether Donohue, Sara Rue, Izzy G., and Terrence Terrell. Former recurring stars Linda Lavin, David Anthony Higgins, and Darryl Stephens have been promoted to regulars.

As viewers will recall, Lavin plays Gina’s mother figure Norma at Valley Hills, Higgins portrays Drew’s friend Jerry, and Stephens plays Gideon, Drew’s former dialysis nurse who works with Gina at Valley Hills. Joining the Season 2 fray are Hector Elizondo, Jane Seymour, Jim Beaver, Ben Vereen, Celia Weston, and Anna Maria Horsford.

Elizondo will play gruff Valley Hills resident Harry who is married to Weston’s terminally ill character, Meredith. Seymour, who reunites with Lorre following her run on The Kominsky Method, plays Bette, an aging beauty who is incapable of accepting her senior status.

Meanwhile, Vereen has been cast as Peter, a retired professor struggling with memory issues; Beaver plays former NYPD transit cop Spencer; and Horsford’s character Althea Ludlum is a no-nonsense administrator at Valley Hills. Don’t miss their arrival by catching B Positive when it returns for Season 2 this fall on CBS.

B Positive, Season 2 Premiere, Thursday, October 7, 9:30/8:30c, CBS