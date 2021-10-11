‘See’: Tensions Between Baba Voss & Edo Come to a Head in Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

Tensions continue to rise as Season 2 of Apple TV+’s See unfolds with rivalries between several different characters at play.

In a sneak peek featurette, the stars are previewing what viewers can expect heading into the finale episode on Friday, October 15. Vendettas, rivalries, and hatred abound, particularly between brothers Baba Voss (Jason Momoa) and Edo (Dave Bautista).

As Edo and other forces threaten to break apart the family that Baba has built with Maghra (Hera Hilmar), Haniwa (Nesta Cooper), Kofun (Archie Madekwe), and Paris (Alfre Woodard) among others. Expect everything to come to a head as Momoa teases, “we spent all this time getting to this point.”

Writer and executive producer Jonathan Tropper also chimes in on the state of Season 2’s conflicts, saying, “we wanted to build the tension between all of the characters.” That’s reflected in more than just Baba and Edo’s fight, but through other individuals as well.

“Everyone’s constantly changing and evolving,” Hilmar notes. “They manipulate each other so things become really tense.” Thankfully some satisfaction is on the way as some of those tensions will hopefully be relieved in the season’s final hour.

“Everything about Baba and Edo’s life was just leading them to this match-up,” previews Bautista, hinting at the potential final fight between Baba and Edo. Don’t miss tensions coming to a head in the See Season 2 finale, and in the meantime check out the sneak peek featurette ahead of the episode, above.

See, Season 2 Finale, Friday, October 15, Apple TV+