‘See’ Sets Up a Rivalry Between Jason Momoa & Dave Bautista in Season 2 Trailer (VIDEO)

The full trailer for Season 2 of Apple TV+’s post-apocalyptic drama series See has finally arrived and it’s setting up one serious brother rivalry.

In the nearly 3-minute preview, viewers are meeting Dave Bautista’s new character, Edo Voss, brother to Jason Momoa‘s Baba Voss. Set to premiere Friday, August 27, the eight-episode second season finds Baba struggling to reunite and protect his family as the threat of war looms between Kingdom Paya and the Trivantian Republic.

The challenge is made more difficult by the reality that this series is set in a primitive future where humans have lost the ability to see, apart from Baba’s children. What will ensue is a battle for control as Edo takes Baba’s daughter hostage.

As a Trivantian General, Edo’s hatred for his brother will threaten the lives of Baba’s wife and sighted children. The trailer, below, offers a taste of the battles that will ensue. Joining Momoa and Bautista in Season 2 is returning star Alfre Woodard and new regulars Eden Epstein, Tom Mison, Hoon Lee, Olivia Cheng, David Hewlett, and Tamara Tunie.

Catch the trailer, below, and don’t miss new episodes of See each Friday beginning later this summer. See is executive produced by Steven Knight, Francis Lawrence, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, Jim Row, and showrunner Jonathan Tropper.

See, Season 2 Premiere, Friday, August 27, Apple TV+