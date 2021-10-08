‘The Boys’: 6 Inside Secrets Revealed During the New York Comic Con Panel

While we’re waiting for The Boys to return for Season 3, some stars of the Amazon Prime Video hit came together to reflect on Seasons 1 and 2 at New York Comic Con.

Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Chace Crawford, and Karen Fukuhara appeared at the Javits Center on the Empire Stage to look back on some of the best moments from the show so far. While production has wrapped on Season 3, not much was shared regarding the latest chapter, but we’re rounding up some of the best tidbits from the panel, below.

Audition Stories

Jack Quaid got candid about his audition experience revealing that Seth Rogen “read Butcher’s lines” for the session. One of the best parts? Quaid offered an impression of Rogen’s attempt at a cockney accent while imitating Karl Urban‘s character in the series.

Costumes & Makeup

When the panel’s moderator posed a question about costumes for the series, Crawford noted that Starr’s Homelander getup is among one of the most intense ensembles. “My suit’s a nightmare,” Starr noted but admitted that you get used to being constricted in the tight suit. According to Crawford, Starr’s suit also has a cooling layer that no one on set envies.

As for Quaid and Fukuhara, they noted that they’re “always covered in blood” which is the most torturous aspect of their uniforms which are pretty comfortable otherwise. The downside of wearing fake blood in Vancouver? “The bees!” which, according to Quaid and Fukuhara, are eager to attack.

And look out for an onscreen nap in Season 3 as Moriarty teased costar Nathan Mitchell, who plays Black Noir, fell asleep while shooting one scene because his head-to-toe black costume and helmet didn’t do much for combating exhaustion. According to Moriarty, Mitchell was “fully one hundred percent asleep, caught on camera.”

The Deep’s Gills

The Deep’s gills were a big topic of conversation during the panel as Crawford said “it drove me insane” to wear the prosthetics for his character’s look. The actor also remembered showrunner Eric Kripke claiming that Season 2’s talking gill scene was potentially going to be voiced by Helen Mirren. Ultimately the gig went to Patton Oswalt.

This lead Crawford to recall singing with said talking gills which sparked his costars, Starr and Moriarty, to push for a live performance on the NYCC stage. Much to viewers’ delight, he threw out a couple of notes.

Unbelievable Memories

The stars recollected their most memorable onset experiences which ranged from Season 2’s whale crash to some intense love scenes. Quaid remembered wondering “how the f**k am I here doing this?” when shooting the whale scene from Season 2 and even revealed that costar Laz Alonso thought there’d be an air conditioner in the fake marine animal.

Meanwhile, Fukuhara opened up about her experience of training with specially crafted sign language for her character Kimiko. Moriarty enjoyed sharing a story from Season 1 which involved Starlight knocking down all of the bowling pins during a game with Quaid’s Hughie. “I wanna make a movie about that shot,” Quaid remarked, remembering how impressed everyone was on set.

Starr opened up about his sex scene with Aya Cash‘s Stormfront and the challenges they faced with harnesses he said could be “very damaging.” While trying to look sexy as they dangled in the air, Starr revealed “we kept giggling” because it was anything but sexy.

Line Check

The stars also discussed specific lines and their process of recording or memorizing them. For Quaid and Moriarty’s “We Didn’t Start the Fire” song sequence in Season 2, she revealed “I blacked out” when it came to memorizing the Billy Joel lyrics. And if you thought Starlight and Hughie’s road trip only annoyed Mother’s Milk, the actors revealed it also annoyed Alonso who plays the character.

According to Quaid and Moriarty, “we’re just children on set” together who “make these shrieks” that irk Alonso to the same extent that Starlight and Hughie’s singing does for Mother’s Milk.

Moriarty and Fukuhara also spoke about their “girls get it done” fight against Stormfront in the Season 2 finale which include ADR for Moariarty. The recording sessions were apparently very cathartic for Moriarty who rejoiced in being able to yell “eat my s**t you Nazi bitch” over and over again in a booth. Meanwhile, Fukuhara admitted it was “f**kin’ great” to see her character Kimiko get revenge on the villain.

What’s With the Fresca?

Chace Crawford joked that Season 2’s cult and its obsession with Fresca is “still a secret… we don’t know.” But the actor did share that Kripke did reveal the meaning behind it to him once, but he still doesn’t know.

