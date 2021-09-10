‘The Boys’ Wraps Production as Jack Quaid Teases ‘F**ked Up’ Season 3

Vought International has been keeping fans of The Boys busy with various music videos featuring familiar Supes and plenty of VNN’s Seven on 7 news segments, but series star Jack Quaid is giving us hope for the nearing return of the Amazon hit.

The actor shared via social media on September 10 that the show has wrapped production on Season 3 meaning viewers are that much closer to streaming the next chapter in Eric Kripke‘s (Supernatural) twisted superhero series.

👍🏻THATS A WRAP ON SEASON 3!👍🏻

Thank you to everyone who worked on this season. This thumb is for YOU! Love this cast and crew so much. I can’t wait for you guys to see just how fucked up this season is. You’re not ready. @TheBoysTV #TheBoys #Season3 pic.twitter.com/V4AJEbPjWw — Jack Quaid (@JackQuaid92) September 10, 2021

As seen above, Quaid’s message included a masked airplane selfie featuring the actor’s signature thumbs-up pose. And when it comes to the hype, we’ll take Quaid’s word for it as excitement levels about the Emmy-nominated series’ return are certainly rising with this news.

As fans following Season 3’s progress will know, this next chapter makes way for more Supes, particularly Jensen Ackles‘ Soldier Boy, otherwise known in The Boys universe as “The Original Supe.” The role reunites Ackles with Kripke who previously helmed Supernatural.

Joining Ackles and Quaid in Season 3 are returning stars Antony Starr, Karl Urban, Erin Moriarty, Karen Fukuhara, Laz Alonso, Tomer Capon, Jessie T. Usher, Dominique McElligott, Chace Crawford, Nathan Mitchell, and Giancarlo Esposito among others. Stay tuned for more details as Season 3 continues to take shape.

The Boys, Season 3, TBA, Amazon Prime Video