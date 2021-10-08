‘Bob’s Burgers’: Bob Tries to Give Out Terrible Candy to Trick-or-Treaters (VIDEO)

“Trick or treat, smell my feet. Give me something good to eat…” Bob’s Burgers‘ patty-flipping patriarch Bob (voiced by H. Jon Benjamin) on Fox’s animated sitcom isn’t fulfilling the sacred rule of Halloween – make sure you have good candy!

Sure, he’s not giving out apples, and we know the Belchers can’t afford king-size candy bars, but Bob’s ideal candy choice, as we learned in the exclusive clip above from this weekend’s Sunday, October 10 episode, “The Pumpkinening,” is also your grandmother’s favorite sweet. Yes, Bob is woefully trying to give out what looks like tiny wrapped caramels to unsuspecting neighborhood children. Let’s just say, nobody under the age of 13 is willing to embrace the “treat.”

“Oh my God, we’re officially a ‘don’t go there’ place,” Bob exclaims from the restaurant when he loses not one, but two, trick-or-treaters (and potential customers). As he exits to go buy different candy, asking his costumed kids to clean up the restaurant (“You know we’re not going to do any of that stuff, right?” quips Louise), we can only hope he comes back with something a bit more delectable. Some of those mini gummy cheeseburgers would certainly be on-brand.

Meanwhile, Linda (John Roberts) and her cat-loving sister Gayle (Megan Mullally) take a trip to their hometown when a mysterious note is sent to Linda on Halloween to face something they left behind 27 years ago. Hopefully, it’s not a shapeshifting nightmare clown or a serial killer.

Also, we’d be remiss if we didn’t point out the Burger of the Day board, which takes a Harry Potter-inspired approach this episode with “The Leek-y Cauldron Burger.”

Check out the exclusive clip above for more Halloween fun.