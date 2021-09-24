‘Terror on Tubi’: Full 2021 Lineup for the Month-Long Halloween Celebration

The Fox Entertainment free streaming service Tubi will be kicking off a month-long Halloween celebration this October with “Terror on Tubi.” Over 5,000 paranormal and horror titles will be added to the streamer just in time for the spooky season, along with new original titles.

“Tubi viewers devour horror titles all year long so we’ve made ‘Terror on Tubi’ extra enticing,” stated Tubi’s Chief Content Officer, Adam Lewinson. “With more than 5,000 horror and paranormal titles and four bone-chilling originals, Tubi ramps up its position as a formidable force in horror.”

Along with possessing the largest catalog of Halloween films on streaming, four frightening new Tubi Originals will premiere throughout the month. Michelle Trachtenberg (Gossip Girl) will host Meet, Marry, Murder, a 13-part true-crime series about real-life cases of victims murdered by their partners. Harland Manor will star Camille Sullivan (Intelligence), Summer H. Howell (Cult of Chucky), Dion Johnstone (Sweet Magnolias), and Josh Strait (The Ice Road) as a group of paranormal investigators documenting the titular house, only to be haunted by the manor’s ghostly residents.

Jodie Sweetin (Full House), Shar Jackson (Moesha) and NBA All-Star Metta World Peace will join together with an acclaimed exorcist to exorcise a famous haunted hotspot in Celebrity Exorcism. After the infamous Amityville murderer Ronnie Defeo died behind bars earlier this year, Famously Haunted: Amityville will take a look at how the infamous case inspired “one of the most terrifying ghost stories in American history,” according to its description.

“We’re thrilled to be premiering our first FAE Tubi original titles on the platform with the inaugural ‘Terror on Tubi’ celebration,” stated Fox President of Alternative Entertainment and Specials, Rob Wade. “We look forward to continuing to bring original content that not only draws in new audiences with the bold programming that has long been synonymous with FOX, but that also reflects the genres and entertainment Tubi’s streaming audiences love most.”

Other titles coming to Tubi next month include Life After Beth, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber on Fleet Street, The Mummy, and Buffy the Vampire Slayer (film), and many others.

Happy Halloween viewing!

Terror on Tubi Halloween Celebration, Streaming This October, Tubi