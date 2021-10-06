‘Princess Switch 3,’ ‘Great British Baking Show’ & More Make Netflix’s Holiday Lineup

Netflix is gearing up for one hefty holiday lineup as the streamer unveils its slate of movies, specials, and much more.

Kicking off in November, viewers can look forward to the release of 28 new holiday additions including 11 films, six series, five “gifts for the family,” and three Vanessa Hudgens in The Princess Switch 3, among other treats.

Below, we’re breaking down all of the titles coming to Netflix this holiday season:

November 1

The Claus Family

This movie tells the story of Jules, a holiday-hating young man who learns about his family’s magical legacy when his grandfather suddenly falls ill.

An Elf’s Story

Elf Pets: Santa’s St. Bernards Save Christmas

My Dad’s Christmas Date

November 5

Love Hard

Nina Dobrev, Darren Barnet, and Jimmy O. Yang star in this rom-com about an L.A-based journalist who pursues an online crush during the holiday season only to find out she’s being catfished.

November 7

Father Christmas is Back

Four feuding sisters get a crash course in family unity when their long-lost father shows up at their ancestral home.

November 14

Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas is You

November 15

Snowbound for Christmas

November 17

Christmas Flow

This series follows an unlikely Christmas romance between a famous rapper and a tenacious journalist.

November 18

The Princess Switch 3

Vanessa Hudgens returns as Queen Margaret and Princess Stacy who recruit Margaret’s lookalike cousin Fiona (also Hudgens) to find a stolen relic in this sequel to Netflix’s holiday franchise.

November 19

Blown Away: Christmas

Five fan favorites return to the hot shop for a chance at holiday redemption in this competition series hosted by Bobby Berk.

November 23

Waffles + Mochi’s Holiday Feast

This family special sees the titular characters learn about holiday traditions.

November 24

A Boy Called Christmas

Adapted from Matt Haig’s bestselling book, this movie follows a young boy named Nikolas as he embarks on an adventurous quest to discover a fabled village of elves.

Robin Robin

The previously announced stop-motion holiday musical features a voice cast that includes Gillian Anderson, Richard E. Grant, Bronte Carmichael, and Adeel Akhtar, among others.

November 26

A Castle for Christmas

Brooke Shields stars as Sophie Brown, an author who travels to Scotland to purchase a castle of her own, but owner Duke Myles (Cary Elwes) is reluctant to sell to a foreigner. As they work to find a compromise, will they find something they didn’t expect in each other?

School of Chocolate

Pastry and chocolate professionals head to the School of Chocolate to test their skills in this series that presents participants with a potentially career-changing prize.

November 28

Elves

A family of four attempts to reconnect by traveling to a Danish archipelago that turns out to be the home of elves.

November 30

Charlie’s Coloforms City: Snowy Stories

New winter-themed episodes introduce Charlie’s friend Yetilda D. Yeti, who joins him for some stompy snowy adventures.

December TBA

A Naija Christmas

Three sons race to fulfill their mother’s wish to bring home wives for the holiday season.

How to Ruin Christmas: Season 2

Although she’s looking forward to a quiet Christmas, family rebel and black sheep Tumi Sello must spend it clearing her name as well as the family’s in Season 2 of this holiday series.

December 2

Single All the Way

In this rom-com, Peter (Michael Urie) attempts to avoid unwanted attention from his family by asking best friend Nick (Philemon Chambers) to pose as his boyfriend for the holidays. The catch? Peter’s mother (Kathy Najimy) has set him up on a blind date with a handsome trainer named James (Luke Macfarlane).

December 3

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 4

The fan-favorite baking competition returns for a new round of its holiday edition, featuring judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

Shaun of the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas

The titular sheep embarks on a “Santastic” adventure in this 30-minute special.

December 6

David and the Elves

In this movie, a man named David attempts to reignite the Christmas spirit in his parents by way of a fantastical adventure.

December 14

StarBeam: Beaming in the New Year

Zoey must train her cousin Zane to be the next superhero in the family when StarBeam’s greatest enemies team up on New Year’s Eve in this special.

December 16

A California Christmas: City Lights

A year after falling in love, Callie and Joseph are happier than ever running a dairy farm and winery, but when business calls Joseph back to the city, the event could derail the romance.

December 22

Grumpy Christmas

A sequel to 2016’s comedy Un Padre No Tan Padre, this movie sees Don Servando and his family travel to the beach to spend Christmas with Alma’s aunt, Doña Alicia. She becomes Don Servando’s ultimate nemesis and their dynamic serves to potentially ruin Christmas for everyone.

December 24

1000 Miles from Christmas

This movie follows Raúl (Tamar Novas), a man who loathes Christmas due to his lack of fortune when it comes to the holiday. But when he’s sent on a work assignment that is filled with Christmas spirit, will he be able to overcome his worst nightmare?