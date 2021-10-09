Which ‘Teen Wolf’ Characters Should Return for the Paramount+ Movie? (POLL)

A decade after the premiere of MTV’s Teen Wolf, everyone’s favorite pack is coming back to the small screen! Paramount+ announced that the hit series is getting the revival treatment on the streaming service with a new movie from show creator Jeff Davis.

After the final battle between Beacon Hills’ supernatural and human residents during the 2017 finale, the show’s ending ambiguously left the story open to new adventures. As supernatural beings continue to be targeted all around the world, Scott (Tyler Posey) and his friends set off on a quest to help others like them.

While most of the main characters will likely return, the movie would be a great way to bring back some familiar faces whom fans haven’t seen in a while. Below, we’re looking at which Teen Wolf characters should pay a visit to Beacon Hills in the new Paramount+ flick.

Isaac

Introduced in Season 2, Isaac Lahey (Daniel Sharman) was a loner kid abused by his father, but his life changed after Derek (Tyler Hoechlin) gave him the bite to join the pack. Despite getting off on the wrong foot with Scott & Co., Isaac quickly earned their trust, working together with them to stop Gerad Argent (Michael Hogan) in his attempt to control the Kanima. Isaac moved in with the McCalls and even became a brother figure to Scott, gaining his permission to start a relationship with Allison (Crystal Reed) following their breakup. Viewers last saw Isaac after Allison’s heartbreaking death near the end of Season 3. Unsure of his next move, he left Beacon Hills with Mr. Argent (JR Bourne) and hadn’t returned since. Scott will likely need all the help he can get in this new supernatural war. Would Isaac will be willing to join the fight?

Kira

Kira Yukimura (Arden Cho) joined Teen Wolf in Season 3 and quickly caught Scott’s eye. After his breakup with Allison, he was unsure whether he could open his heart to love again, but managed to do so with Kira. Not long after discovering the group’s supernatural secrets, she discovered her own, as her family comes from a long line of Kitsunes (Japanese fox trickster spirits). As she developed her abilities, she helped the group defeat several threats, including the Nogitsune, Berserkers, and the Dread Doctors. She even became the first female player on the Beacon Hills High School lacrosse team! In Season 5, Kira left after losing control of her fox spirit—she sought the help of the Skinwalkers to regain control of her powers. Although her story was left open, she never returned. Perhaps the movie could right the wrong that was Kira’s abrupt ending, allowing fans to learn what she’s been up to since her last appearance.

Cora

The introduction of Cora Hale (Adelaide Kane) in Season 3 gave fans some new and exciting insight into Derek and his family history. Having escaped the house fire that nearly wiped out the entire family, she escaped to South America, only to return to Beacon Hills after hearing news of a new Hale Alpha. Alongside her brother Derek and uncle Peter (Ian Bohen), she helped defeat the Alpha Pack and the Deucalion before returning to South America for her safety. The movie could reunite Derek with his sister, who would be a formidable addition to the pack and would benefit their mission to help other supernaturals.

Danny

One of Teen Wolf’s most memorable secondary characters, Danny Māhealani (Keahu Kahuanui) always managed to add levity to darker moments. Introduced in Season 1 as Jackson’s friend and a member of the lacrosse team, Danny was the show’s first openly gay character. He managed to stay unaware of the town’s supernatural drama until he began a relationship with Alpha Pack member Ethan (Charlie Carver) in Season 3. After the death of his twin Aiden (Max Carver), Ethan decided to end things with Danny before leaving town. In a surprising reveal, Danny admitted he had always known Ethan was a werewolf, informing viewers that despite seeming oblivious, he was always aware of the truth. An appearance from Danny—even just a cameo—would be a treat for longtime fans.

Coach Finstock

Another fan-favorite human character, Bobby Finstock (Orny Adams) appeared throughout the series’ run as the high school’s tough-love lacrosse coach. Despite always striving for success on the field, he truly cared about the well-being of his players. While he served mainly as comedic relief, his story took a dramatic turn in Season 5 with a stint in rehab. After overcoming his problems, he appointed Scott as his assistant coach in Season 6 and later helped several characters fight against the hunters. His last appearance was a heroic one: He saved Jackson (Colton Haynes) and Ethan in the locker room by attacking a hunter with a lacrosse stick. Fans would love to see what Coach—now an ally of the supernatural—has been up to and what he’s been doing to help the current students of Beacon Hills.

Jackson & Ethan

Jackson and Ethan were prominent characters throughout earlier seasons, though they never shared the screen until Season 6 when it was revealed they had met in London and begun a relationship. After being attacked by hunters, the couple returned to Beacon Hills to help the pack fight the ever-growing army of hunters and the Anuk-Ite. After a long-awaited reunion between Jackson and his former girlfriend Lydia (Holland Roden), she was happy to learn of his new relationship, joking that she never thought he would figure out his sexuality. The two returned to London at the end of the episode, and fans would love to see more of that relationship in the movie.

Allison

Yes, Allison Argent has been dead for several seasons, but her presence loomed over the entire series. After her departure, actress Crystal Reed delighted fans in a surprise return for the Season 5 episode “Maid of Gevaudan” as one of the Argent family’s ancestors, Marie-Jean Valet. Though her demise was not his fault, Scott clearly still feels responsible. While he was fighting with the Anuk-Ite in the series finale, the monster taunted him, stating he was the reason she died. A cameo or appearance from Allison in any form would be a nice way to give Scott the closure he needs, along with being a fun surprise for fans.

