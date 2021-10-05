‘House of the Dragon’: HBO Max Reveals First Trailer for ‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel (VIDEO)

It’s exciting times for Game of Thrones fans as HBO has released the first teaser trailer for House of the Dragon, the much-anticipated prequel to George R.R. Martin‘s fantasy drama.

“Gods, kings, fire and blood. Dreams didn’t make us kings — dragons did,” says Matt Smith‘s Prince Daemon Targaryen in the clip (watch below) as we see glimpses of royal banquets, sword fights, and jousting battles. The trailer ends with Emma D’Arcy‘s Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen approaching the famed Iron Throne.

House of the Dragon is based on co-creator and executive producer Martin‘s book Fire & Blood and is set 300 years before the events of Thrones, following the story of House Targaryen and the Targaryen civil war that became known as the “Dance of the Dragons.”

Miguel Sapochnik and Ryan Condal will serve as co-showrunners on the series, which HBO has given a 10-episode order. At Tuesday’s HBO Max launch event in Europe, the network also confirmed that the show will debut in 2022. Production started on April 26 and filming has been taking place in the U.K. throughout the summer.

Alongside Smith and D’Arcy, the series stars Paddy Considine as King Viserys I Targaryen, Olivia Cooke as Lady Alicent Hightower, Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon, Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys Velaryon, Rhys Ifans as Ser Otto Hightower, Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria, and Fabian Frankel as Ser Criston Cole.

Game of Thrones aired its series finale in May 2019, and soon after, HBO announced that several spin-off series were in development. This includes The Tales of Dunk and Egg, based on Martin’s novellas, which follows Ser Duncan the Tall (Dunk), a knight who eventually joins the Kingsguard, and his young squire Aegon V Targaryen (Egg), who eventually becomes king.

House of the Dragon, Coming 2022, HBO and HBO Max