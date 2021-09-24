A ‘Teen Wolf’ Revival Is Coming to Paramount+ as a Movie

If you’ve been howling for more Teen Wolf, you’re in luck: You’re getting your wish.

Paramount+ has revealed that a Teen Wolf movie, from creator Jeff Davis, is coming to the streaming service in 2022. “A wolf howls to signal its location to the rest of the pack. We’ve heard your howls, and we’re howling back,” says the teaser shared across social media. Furthermore, beginning in December, all 100 episodes of the original series will be available to stream on Paramount+.

Teen Wolf ran six seasons from 2011 to 2017 on MTV. It followed Scott McCall (Tyler Posey), a teen who was bit by a werewolf. Tyler Hoechlin, Dylan O’Brien, Holland Roden, Colton Haynes, and Crystal Reed also starred during its run. We’re still waiting to hear who from the original cast will be back.

So what new trouble has befallen Beacon Hills this time? “A full moon rises in Beacon Hills, and with it a terrifying evil has emerged,” the description of the movie teases. “The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of Banshees, Werecoyotes, Hellhounds, Kitsunes, and every other shapeshifter in the night. But only a Werewolf like Scott McCall, no longer a teenager yet still an Alpha, can gather both new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they’ve ever faced.”

“I don’t know why people want a Season 7, because the show is over! That storyline wrapped. If we shoot a Season 7, will they want a Season 8? So, I don’t understand the allure of a Season 7. But I think people want more. Of course, I’m down. My vision for the show when I was 18 was that the show went five seasons, and we ended with a movie,” Posey previously told TV Insider for the 10th anniversary of the pilot. “I would love that — a four or five-hour movie where people are falling asleep in the theater. That’s what I want.”

Teen Wolf, 2022, Paramount+