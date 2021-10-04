‘Baking Impossible’ Tackles Edible Mini Golf Courses in a First Look (VIDEO)

Netflix is about to launch its latest baking competition series, Baking Impossible, and we have your exclusive first look at the confectionary fun.

Kicking off on Wednesday, October 6 with its first batch of episodes, followed by its second on Wednesday, October 13, Baking Impossible teams bakers with engineers to compete in larger-than-life challenges. The catch is, these teams of “Bakineers” are meeting for the first time at the beginning of the competition.

In a first look at the fun ahead, Bakineer team Randi and Jacob are presenting their version of an edible mini-golf course. As judges Justin Willman, Joanne Chang, Dr. Hakeem Oluseyi, and Andrew Smyth look on, Jacob launches into the description of his team’s creation.

“I would like to welcome you to Hawaii, a.k.a. Fred’s thrilling paradise,” Jacob says, pointing out the course’s features. “You’ll notice that Fred is a very curious little turtle there. He does peek his head out ever so occasionally.”

The edible animal is just one of many elements featured in the edible marvel as Jacob goes on to explain, “We also have our steaming volcano up here made entirely out of cake. There are surprises, assuming you do sink the ball in the hole, including our predictable geyser. I know that geysers are known for being unpredictable, but I will say, if you do get the ball in the hole, our geyser will start to go off in celebration.”

See which judge will give the course a shot in the exclusive clip, above, and don’t miss the competition unfold as Baking Impossible streams on Netflix this October.

