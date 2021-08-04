‘Nailed It!,’ ‘Great British Baking Show’ & More Set Netflix Premieres

Netflix is serving up some sweet treats in the months ahead as the streamer sets premieres for fan favorites such as Nailed It! and the Great British Baking Show, as well as debuts for newbies like Bake Squad.

Below, we’re rounding up everything you need to know about the baking slate heading your way.

Bake Squad

Slated to debut on Wednesday, August 11, this series hosted by Milk Bar founder Christina Tosi sees her select four bakers who battle it out to see whose dessert will be chosen for someone’s special day. The bakers include Maya-Camille Broussard, Ashley Holt, Gonzo Jimenez, and Christophe Rull.

Nailed It!

Season 6 of the fan-favorite arrives Wednesday, September 15 and promises plenty of laughs as contestants take on paranormal pastries, celebrate Black history, and attempt to recreate chocolate masterpieces inspired by Jaques Torres who returns with host Nicole Byer. Who will win the $10,000 prize? Tune in to find out.

Baking Impossible

Hosted by Justin Willman, this new series debuting Wednesday, October 6, sees bakers team up with engineers to construct some incredible edible creations. The catch? these teams of “Bakineers” ( one baker and one engineer) have never met before the day of the competition. Among the challenges ahead are edible boats that float, edible mini-golf courses, and edible skyscrapers that must withstand simulated quakes. Yikes! Final episodes arrive Wednesday, October 13.

School of Chocolate

Class is in session beginning in Fall 2021 as this new series kicks off. School of Chocolate sees eight top pastry and chocolate professionals train under world-renowned chocolatier Amaury Guichon for a chance to prove themselves “Best in Class.” Whoever manages to impress Guichon the most will have a chance to win a prize package with career-changing opportunities.

Great British Baking Show

Collection 9 of the beloved Great British Baking Show kicks off in Fall 2021 as Paul Hollywood, Prue Leith, Noel Fielding, and Matt Lucas welcome a new batch of amateur bakers. Tune in to see which hopefuls impress the hosts and judges during signature, technical, and showstopper challenges.