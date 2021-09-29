‘All Rise’ Has Been Saved — OWN Orders a 20-Episode Season 3

A courtroom drama is officially rising from the ashes, thanks to OWN after rumors back in August.

The network has saved All Rise, ordering a 20-episode third season of the Simone Missick-led drama for 2022. (CBS canceled it after two seasons last spring.) Dee Harris-Lawrence will continue as showrunner.

Furthermore, HBO Max and Hulu have acquired the streaming rights to the series, so get ready to catch up beginning on December 1. (The third season will be available to stream on both services after it airs.) Plus, OWN will air the first two seasons ahead of the new episodes.

“All Rise has been a great performer, achieving strong ratings and growing its share from season one to two. Featuring a strong character front and center, Judge Lola Carmichael’s story reflects our audience with powerful affirmation,” Tina Perry, president, OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network, said in a statement. “A special thanks to Warner Bros. Television and our incredible showrunner and longtime partner Dee Harris-Lawrence. We can’t wait to get started on season three and bring this show back for long-standing and new fans alike.”

“We are incredibly thrilled that All Rise will be back in court, and we are so thankful to our great partners at OWN for ruling in favor of another season of this powerful drama. Dee Harris-Lawrence and the creative team have done an incredible job of telling important stories about timely subjects which have been brought to life by Simone Missick and the show’s outstanding ensemble cast,” Brett Paul, President, Warner Bros. Television, added. “We can’t wait for audiences to see what the All Rise team has in store for season three. And we are also grateful to our partners at HBO Max and Hulu, without whose support this would not be possible.”

All Rise follows the chaotic, hopeful, and sometimes absurd lives of its judges — including Missick’s Judge Lola Carmichael —as well as prosecutors and public defenders, as they work with bailiffs, clerks, and police to get justice for the people of Los Angeles amidst a flawed legal system. The cast also includes Wilson Bethel as Judge Carmichael’s best friend, Deputy District Attorney Mark Callan, Jessica Camacho as public defender Emily Lopez, J. Alex Brinson as bailiff-turned-lawyer Luke Watkins, Ruthie Ann Miles as Lola’s assistant Sherri Kansky, Lindsay Mendez as court reporter Sara Castillo, and Lindsey Gort as defense attorney Amy Quinn.

Harris-Lawrence, Michael M. Robin, Len Goldstein, and Missick serve as executive producers. All Rise is produced by Warner Bros. Television. It’s not the first Warner Bros. Television show to be saved after being canceled at the end of the 2020-2021 season; Netflix picked up Manifest for a fourth and final season after NBC axed it. And Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist is getting a holiday wrap-up movie on The Roku Channel.

All Rise, Season 3, 2022, OWN