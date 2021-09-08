‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’: Roku Announces Production Start for Christmas Movie

The Roku Channel is giving Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist fans an early Christmas gift and a reason to happy dance as the streaming platform officially greenlights Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas.

The all-new feature-length film will debut this holiday season and production begins this month in Vancouver. Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas will air exclusively for free on The Roku Channel in the U.S. and stream in Canada and the U.K. Along with the film, The Roku Channel will also welcome all 25 episodes of Zoey’s two-season run in the U.S. beginning later this fall.

“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist is the kind of show that doesn’t just entertain people, it speaks to them,” said Colin Davis, Roku’s Head of Original Scripted Programming. “The show has a healing power about it, which is brought to life by the incredibly talented cast through music and dance. That connection with the audience is what makes bringing a holiday-themed film like Zoey to life with the original cast so special. We are absolutely thrilled to call Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas our first Roku Original film and make it available to both longtime fans and new ones on The Roku Channel this holiday.”

The movie picks up where Season 2 left off as Zoey continues her journey of navigating work, family, love, and everything else in between. Returning for the film are stars Jane Levy, Skylar Astin, Alex Newell, John Clarence Stewart, Andrew Leeds, Alice Lee, Michael Thomas Grant, Kapil Talwalkar, David St. Louis, Mary Steenburgen, Peter Gallagher, and Bernadette Peters.

Together, they’ll bring the same love and passion fans have come to know from the television series which was unceremoniously canceled at NBC earlier this year. Of the film, creator Austin Winsberg said, “I am so extremely grateful to The Roku Channel for helping us get Zoey to sing again. I can’t think of a more appropriate time to hear someone’s heart song than the holidays. And Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas will be an opportunity to provide the fans and new viewers alike a chance to all tap their toes and get in the holiday mood. This show has always been about empathy, compassion, and the triumph of the human spirit. The Roku Channel has sure lifted mine and I hope that our film can have the same effect on viewers everywhere…”

The movie announcement comes after fans fervently attempted to save the show from cancellation with a #savezoeysplaylist campaign. It would seem their prayers have been answered. Winsberg is set to write the film and executive produce alongside Kim Tannenbaum, Eric Tannenbaum, Paul Feig, David Blackman, and Daniel Inkeles. Co-executive producers include Dan Magnante, Jason Wang, and Mandy Moore with Michele Greco serving as producer. Joining the creative team as consulting producers are Sam Laybourne and Samantha McIntyre. Meanwhile, Richard Shepherd will direct the movie.

Stay tuned for a premiere date as the movie takes shape at The Roku Channel.

Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas, TBA, The Roku Channel