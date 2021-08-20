Could ‘All Rise’ Return? Canceled CBS Series May Rise Again at OWN

Could All Rise return to TV? According to reports, the canceled CBS series could find new life at OWN.

According to Deadline, negotiations between OWN and the All Rise studio Warner Bros. TV are taking place which could revive the series starring Simone Missick. The legal drama was canceled earlier this summer on CBS after just two seasons.

Fans should remain cautiously optimistic, as negotiations haven’t reached the final stages quite yet. Should the series be picked up for an additional season at OWN though, there’s buzz that as many as 20 installments could be featured.

All Rise followed the professional and personal lives of judges, lawyers, and more who work at the L.A. County courthouse. At the center of the story is Judge Lola Carmichael (Missick) who pushes boundaries and challenges expectations when it comes to her job.

Originally debuting in 2019, the series concluded its run on CBS earlier this year following the news of its cancellation. When All Rise returned for its second season, the series memorably tackled the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the courthouse.

See Also 'All Rise' Is Ending With a Series Finale Wedding There's quite a bit packed into the hour, including a verdict on Mark and Amy's future.

The show shuttering came after a series of behind-the-scenes issues involving creator and former showrunner Greg Spottiswood who was eventually fired. Spottiswood was dropped from the show after an investigation into misconduct within the writers’ room.

While the options on All Rise‘s cast has since expired, Warner Bros. TV is reportedly in talks with Missick, Wilson Bethel, Jessica Camacho, and J. Alex Brinson. In the meantime, stay tuned for updates on the potential renewal.