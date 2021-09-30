Jenny Agutter on ‘Call the Midwife’ Season 10: ‘It’s Quite a Dire Situation’ (VIDEO)

For a decade, viewers have been celebrating and shedding tears with the nuns and nurses of Call the Midwife as they watched them deliver babies and care for the struggling families of London’s East End in the 1950s and ‘60s.

But as Season 10 kicks off, their home and headquarters, Nonnatus House, is facing money woes. That prompts Jenny Agutter’s resolute Sister Julienne, who has been with the show since the beginning, to search for new sources of funding. “It’s quite a dire situation, with the possibility of the house just closing down,” Agutter tells TV Insider. “She’s finding lots of different areas to look at, and there’s one particular one which she gets Trixie [Helen George] involved with.”

The seven episodes take place in 1966, a time of tremendous social change. Agutter was a young teenager as well as a working actress at the time, and her worldview differed greatly from Sister Julienne’s. “It was about the Beatles and the Rolling Stones and Bob Dylan,” she says. “It just seemed like a brave new world full of extraordinary things.”

On November 21, PBS marks the show’s 10-year anniversary with a one-hour celebration, Call the Midwife: Special Delivery, featuring some of the series’ most memorable moments and interviews with the cast and creative team. After that, it’s the annual Christmas special, then at least three more seasons of mid-century midwifery. The show has been renewed through Season 13.

Watch the video above for our interview with Jenny Agutter about the new season of the much-loved British drama.

Call the Midwife, Season 10 Premiere, Sunday, October 3, 8/7c, PBS (check local listings at pbs.org)