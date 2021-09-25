‘Call the Midwife’ Season 10: A New Look, Staff Changes & a Proposal

The times are a-changin’ for the nuns and nurses of Nonnatus House. Season 10 of the evocative British drama, Call the Midwife, takes place in 1966, with the future of the convent that serves the working-class families of London’s Poplar neighborhood on shaky ground.

Resourceful Sister Julienne (Jenny Agutter) clashes with Dr. Turner (Stephen McGann) over her plan to raise money — by sending midwife Trixie (Helen George) to temporarily work in a private maternity hospital. (Wait till you see her pink eyesore of a uniform!)

Speaking of clothes, the nuns consider updating their habits. And one Nonnatus favorite is en route to a wedding gown — there’s a proposal!

Call the Midwife, Season 10 Premiere, Sunday, October 3, 8/7c, PBS (check local listings at pbs.org)

