Eva Amurri to Play Younger Version of Her Mom Susan Sarandon in Fox’s ‘Monarch’

Eva Amurri has joined the cast of Fox’s upcoming country music drama series Monarch, where she will play a younger version of her mother Susan Sarandon.

Amurri will portray the younger version of Dottie Cantrell Roman, the character played by Sarandon in the present day. The series is described as “a Texas-sized, multi-generational musical drama about America’s first family of country music” and follows the exploits of Dottie, her husband Albie Roman, daughters Gigi Taylor-Roman and Nicolette “Nicky” Roman, and son Luke Roman.

In addition to Amurri and Sarandon, Monarch stars country star Trace Adkins (as Albie), Anna Friel (as Nicky), Gossip front-woman Beth Ditto (as Gigi), and Joshua Sasse (as Roman). Also announced for the series are Meagan Holder (Unreal), Martha Higareda (Queen of the South), Emma Milani (Solve), and singer-songwriter Inigo Pascual.

Amurri is no stranger to playing younger versions of her mother, having done so previously in the films Dead Man Walking and That’s My Boy. She’s also appeared alongside Sarandon in the movies The Banger Sisters and Mothers and Daughters. Monarch marks Amurri’s return to acting since stepping away in 2015; she’s previously starred in shows such as Californication, New Girl, The Mindy Project, and Undateable.

Instinct executive producer Michael Rauch will serve as showrunner on Monarch, which was created by writer Melissa London Hilfers. In addition, Jason Ensler (Love, Victor) is on board as director and exec producer for the first episode. Adam Anders serves as exec music producer, with the series set to feature original music and covers. Gail Berman and Hend Baghdady of The Jackal Group and Sandbox Entertainment’s Jason Owen also exec produce.

Monarch, Series Premiere, Sunday, January 30, 2022, FOX