‘Monarch’ Adds Country Music Star Trace Adkins as Family Patriarch

The Roman family keeps growing.

Fox has announced that multi-platinum country music star Trace Adkins has joined Susan Sarandon and Anna Friel in the family at the center of its new country music midseason drama, Monarch. He will play family patriarch Albie Roman, “Texas Truthteller” and the reigning King of Country Music.

Monarch is described as “a Texas-sized, multi-generational musical drama about America’s first family of country music.” Albie and his insanely talented, tough-as-nails wife, Dottie Cantrell Roman (Sarandon) — who is the Queen of Country Music — have built a country music dynasty. However, the foundation of their success is a lie. With their reign as country royalty in jeopardy, the heir to the crown, Nicolette “Nicky” Roman (Friel), will do whatever it takes to protect her family’s legacy and ensure her own quest for stardom.

Monarch is set to debut with a two-night premiere in 2022, first on Sunday, January 30, following the NFC Championship, then continuing on Tuesday, February 1.

The drama is produced by FOX Entertainment. Melissa London Hilfers serves as creator, writer, and executive producer. Michael Rauch is an executive producer and showrunner. Gail Berman, Hend Baghdady, and top music manager Jason Owen also serve as executive producers. Jason Ensler will direct and serve as an executive producer on the series premiere. Adam Anders will serve as executive music producer. The series will feature original music and covers.

Monarch, Series Premiere, Sunday, January 30, 2022, FOX