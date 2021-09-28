Amazon Orders ‘The Boys’ College-Set Spinoff Series

The proposed spinoff of The Boys has been picked up for a full series order at Amazon, with Michele Fazekas (Emergence) and Tara Butters (Agent Carter) taking over as showrunners.

The pair will replace writer and executive producer Craig Rosenberg, who exited the spinoff series due to creative differences.

Currently untitled, the spinoff is set at America’s only college exclusively for young-adult superheroes (run by Vought International). It is described as an irreverent, R-rated series that explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities.

As previously announced, Jaz Sinclair (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Lizze Broadway (The Rookie), Shane Paul McGhie (Greenleaf), Aimee Carrero (Young & Hungry), Reina Hardesty (Brockmire), and Maddie Phillips (Teenage Bounty Hunters) are all set to star in the series.

“Much like ‘Mork & Mindy’ spun-off from ‘Happy Days’—which is an insane and true fact—our spinoff will exist in the Vought Cinematic Universe, yet have a tone and style all its own,” said The Boys creator Eric Kripke, who will executive produce via Kripke Enterprises.

“It’s our take on a college show, with an ensemble of fascinating, complicated, and sometimes deadly Young Supes,” he continued. “Michele and Tara are stone-cold geniuses, we’re thrilled to have them steer this ship, and grateful to Sony and Amazon for the opportunity. We love this show and can’t wait for you to see it. Also, ‘Baywatch Nights’ spun-off from ‘Baywatch,’ and it had vampires. Vampires!”

Also serving as executive producers are Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver of Point Grey Pictures, Original Film’s Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, and Michaela Starr. Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios will produce the project.

The Boys, Seasons 1 and 2, Now Streaming, Amazon Prime Video