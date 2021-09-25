Leif Erikson Arrives in Teaser for ‘Vikings: Valhalla,’ Netflix’s ‘Vikings’ Spinoff (VIDEO)

Nearly two years after Netflix announced Vikings: Valhalla, the steamer finally revealed first footage from the Vikings spinoff, showing off a teaser during its TUDUM virtual event on Saturday, September 25.

Vikings: Valhalla stars Sam Corlett (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Frida Gustavsson (The Witcher), and Leo Suter (Sanditon) took viewers behind the scenes of the show, which picks up about a century after its History predecessor left off.

“The Vikings are still one people,” an offscreen voice says in the teaser. “Now is our time to make history.”

Check out the clip here:

Netflix calls Valhalla “an all-new exploration of the spectacularly epic Vikings saga featuring the legendary adventures of some of the famous Vikings who ever lived.” And accordingly, history buffs will recognize some of the characters: Leif Erikson (Corlett), Freydis (Gustavsson), Harald Hardrada (Suter), and the Norman king William the Conqueror.

The cast also includes Laura Berlin (Notruf Hafenkante), Bradley Freegard (Keeping Faith), Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson (Cursed), David Oakes (Victoria) and Caroline Henderson (Christmas Star).

And Vikings creator Michael Hirst is back at it again as an executive producer of Vikings: Valhalla, alongside Jeb Stuart and Morgan O’Sullivan.

“Vikings: Valhalla promises to be everything that fans love about the franchise: heart-pounding, unstoppable action rooted in rich characters and dramatic storytelling that shines the light on family, loyalty and power,” Netflix VP Channing Dungey said in a statement when the show was announced. “We are thrilled to bring the next iteration of the Vikings saga to life with Michael Hirst, Jeb Stuart, Morgan O’Sullivan and MGM Television.”

For Netflix’s 2021 TUDUM event—billed as a “global fan event” and named after its intro sound effect—the streaming giant assembled more than 100 stars to introduce trailers, clips, and announcements for more than 100 series, films and specials. The event kicked off at noon/11a Central today, Saturday, September 25, and is streaming on YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, and Twitter.