Tiva is back—and the fan-favorite characters have gone international. Paramount+ has brought back Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo for an NCIS spinoff about Tony and Ziva, and until now, it has remained untitled. But that has changed.

A video shared on social media featuring Weatherly and de Pablo has revealed the title. It begins with Weatherly asking, “What’s the name of your new TV series? Is it NCIS: Europe?” De Pablo says no. “NCIS: Trust No One,” he suggests. “No, even though that’s a really good one,” she says. He encourages her to tell fans the title, and she does: NCIS: Tony & Ziva.

“It makes it really easy because the fans will know exactly what the show is. It’s about Tony and Ziva in Europe,” she continues. He shares they’ll be shooting it this summer. “I expect intrigue, romance, the background of Europe. Impossible situations that will make our life very complicated, but somehow a little something about love,” she adds. Watch the full announcement below.

The spinoff was ordered straight to series in February, with production on the 10 episodes slated to begin (at the time) later this year. This series reunites de Pablo and Weatherly—who have both returned to NCIS since leaving but not together—on screen for the first time in 10 years.

The new series picks up with Tony and Ziva raising their daughter, Tali. When Tony’s security company is attacked, they must go on the run across Europe, try to figure out who is after them, and maybe even learn to trust each other again so that they can finally have their unconventional happily ever after.

“We’ve been talking about this story for many years, and now with John McNamara at the helm, we are ready,” said Weatherly and de Pablo in a statement when the series was announced. “The world of Tony and Ziva (and daughter Tali) promises to be an action-packed roller coaster fueled by love, danger, tears and laughter. We also want to acknowledge and thank the fans from around the world who supported the ‘TIVA’ movement for years. To this day, they say hello in grocery stores and on the street to tell us how much these characters mean to them and ask what Tony and Ziva are up to now. This is for you!”

During the special celebrating the 1,000th episode of the franchise, Weatherly further teased the spinoff. “Moving to Budapest for the summer of 2024, and it is Tony and Ziva now trying to raise their tween daughter and save the world. What could go wrong?” Weatherly said. “We’re incredibly happy to be making something for the streaming platform because it gives you a little bit more latitude and shooting overseas.”

What are you hoping to see in the spinoff? What do you think of the title? Let us know in the comments section, below.