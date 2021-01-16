Watch the Ending of 'Vikings' Now on Amazon for 'Wonderful Reappearances' 

The medieval Norse saga that premiered on History in 2013 concludes spectacularly after six seasons with 10 action-packed episodes that will see more heroes off to Viking afterlife Valhalla.

Things don’t look good for King Bjorn Ironside (Alexander Ludwig). In last February's midseason finale of Vikings, he was badly wounded in battle by his half-brother and rival, Ivar (Alex Høgh Andersen).

But, teases writer and creator Michael Hirst, "these episodes are full of surprises. Bjorn is almost putting death on hold to do something extraordinary." He also hints at "wonderful reappearances." That will be a gift to fans, who have seen so many beloved characters die.

The series' final moment is befitting of the Viking spirit, which, says Hirst, embodied "the compulsion to explore, to discover."

