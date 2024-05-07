‘Golden Bachelor’: Is This the Reason for Gerry Turner & Theresa Nist’s Divorce?

The Golden Bachelor couple Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist‘s three-month marriage might just have come to an end over a disagreement about cornfields.

Former Bachelor Ben Higgins spoke with Ashley Iaconetti on her podcast Almost Famous on Monday, May 6, and said that he’d heard a rumor about the golden couple’s separation that it was sparked by an argument that occurred on a long drive back to Gerry’s lake house in Indiana.

“I want to be clear that as I preface this, this is a rumor of a generalization of a conversation that Gerry and Theresa had, and I think you’re gonna find it interesting,” said Higgins.

Allegedly, during the two-hour drive Theresa brought up the subject of all of the “untouched land” they were driving by, supposedly suggesting that the open fields could be developed with condos, office buildings, and apartments. She even pointed out a lake that was only surrounded by “cornfields,” and could be instead utilized for so much more, she said.

According to Higgins, Turner simply responded: “You don’t take land from a farmer.”

“This was a big start to them disagreeing on how they saw the world and what they imagined for the world and how they wanted to invest into the world,” Higgins explained.

Less than one month ago in April, the pair announced their divorce on Good Morning America, citing an “irretrievable breakdown” of their marriage as being the reason behind the split.

On GMA, Nist admitted to returning her Neil Diamond ring back to the show and also revealed that they did sign a prenup before tying the knot.

On April 15, Nist revealed through an emotional Instagram post that The Golden Bachelor “one of the most incredible experiences” and something she “never expected to happen at this point” in her life. She “truly thought” her marriage to Gerry Turner would “last forever.”

But, “even at the age of 70, you don’t know everything,” she wrote.