‘Golden Bachelor’: Is This the Reason for Gerry Turner & Theresa Nist’s Divorce?

Katie Song
Comments
Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist at their televised wedding
Disney / John & Joseph Photography

The Golden Bachelor

 More

The Golden Bachelor couple Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist‘s three-month marriage might just have come to an end over a disagreement about cornfields.

Former Bachelor Ben Higgins spoke with Ashley Iaconetti on her podcast Almost Famous on Monday, May 6, and said that he’d heard a rumor about the golden couple’s separation that it was sparked by an argument that occurred on a long drive back to Gerry’s lake house in Indiana.

“I want to be clear that as I preface this, this is a rumor of a generalization of a conversation that Gerry and Theresa had, and I think you’re gonna find it interesting,” said Higgins.

Allegedly, during the two-hour drive Theresa brought up the subject of all of the “untouched land” they were driving by, supposedly suggesting that the open fields could be developed with condos, office buildings, and apartments. She even pointed out a lake that was only surrounded by “cornfields,” and could be instead utilized for so much more, she said.

According to Higgins, Turner simply responded: “You don’t take land from a farmer.”

“This was a big start to them disagreeing on how they saw the world and what they imagined for the world and how they wanted to invest into the world,” Higgins explained.

Less than one month ago in April, the pair announced their divorce on Good Morning Americaciting an “irretrievable breakdown” of their marriage as being the reason behind the split.

Love's in the Air! All the Celebs Who Tied the Knot in 2024 (So Far)
Related

Love's in the Air! All the Celebs Who Tied the Knot in 2024 (So Far)

On GMA, Nist admitted to returning her Neil Diamond ring back to the show and also revealed that they did sign a prenup before tying the knot.

On April 15, Nist revealed through an emotional Instagram post that The Golden Bachelor “one of the most incredible experiences” and something she “never expected to happen at this point” in her life. She “truly thought” her marriage to Gerry Turner would “last forever.”

But, “even at the age of 70, you don’t know everything,” she wrote.

The Golden Bachelor - ABC

The Golden Bachelor where to stream

The Golden Bachelor

Gerry Turner

Theresa Nist

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
James Holzhauer and Amy Schneider
1
‘Jeopardy! Masters’: James Holzhauer Sets Record & Amy Schneider Shocks Fans
Stephanie Arcila as Gabriela Perez and Max Thieriot as Bode Leone in 'Fire Country' Season 2 Episode 9
2
‘Fire Country’ Scoop on ‘Bittersweet’ Bode & Gabriela Moment
Mayim Bialik and Jim Parsons in 'Young Sheldon'
3
Sheldon & Amy Together Again! See Jim Parsons & Mayim Bialik in ‘Young Sheldon’ Finale
Brian Dietzen and Katrina Law of 'NCIS'
4
‘NCIS’ Aftershow: Inside Season 21 Finale With Brian Dietzen & Katrina Law
Brian Dietzen as Jimmy Palmer and Katrina Law as Jessica Knight in the 'NCIS' Season 21 Finale
5
Is Katrina Law Leaving ‘NCIS’ After Season 21 Finale?