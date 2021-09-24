After the penultimate episode of the first season of Power Book III: Raising Kanan ended with Detective Malcolm Howard (Omar Epps) getting shot, his partner, Detective Shannon Burke (Shanley Caswell) is looking for answers in the finale.

In TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the Sunday, September 26 episode, “Paid in Full,” she stops LaVerne “Jukebox” Ganner (Hailey Kilgore) to get them. “We need to talk,” Detective Burke demands. “Who told you someone was out hunting cops? Don’t f**k with me, LaVerne, not tonight.”

“I didn’t want nothing to happen to y’all, so I told you to watch your back,” Jukebox says. “Turns out, I was right. You’re welcome.”

But as Burke reminds her, “we’re not friends. I’m a cop, and my partner got shot tonight and somehow, some way, you knew it was going to happen and I need you to tell me why.” Jukebox knows the promise of protection doesn’t necessarily mean anything. Burke notes that her aunt (Patina Miller) and cousin’s (Mekai Curtis) names keep coming up in every crime on the Southside. “Aunt Raq and Kanan ain’t got nothing to do with this,” Jukebox says.

But where are they? And what’s in Jukebox’s bag? Watch the clip above to find out and see more from the finale.

Starz doesn’t reveal much in the logline for the Season 1 finale, “Paid in Full”: “As the situation in the neighborhood turns dire, Raq scrambles to get Kanan out of harm’s way.”

Sascha Penn serves as creator and showrunner and executive produces alongside Power creator Courtney A. Kemp and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson. The series in the Power Universe are executive produced by Kemp through her production company End of Episode and through her overall deal with Lionsgate Television, Jackson through G-Unit Film and Television, and Mark Canton through Atmosphere Entertainment MM. End of Episode’s Chris Selak and Danielle De Jesus, Shana Stein, and Bart Wenrich also executive produce.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan, Season 1 Finale, Sunday, September 26, 8/7c, Starz